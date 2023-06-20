W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

