Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Lowered by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.4% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $697,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $783.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $561.71 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $768.75 and a 200-day moving average of $759.39.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $811.00 to $816.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.74.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

