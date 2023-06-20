360 Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

360 Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

