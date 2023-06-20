Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

