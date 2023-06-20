360 Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

360 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.