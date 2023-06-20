360 Financial Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises 5.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $796,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $52.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

