Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 20,392 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

