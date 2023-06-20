Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,295 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

