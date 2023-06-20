Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 106 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $240.01 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.38 and a 52 week high of $248.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

