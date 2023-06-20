iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Increased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWP opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.28 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

