Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $9.13 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 265.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $342.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

