Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 845 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,177,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

