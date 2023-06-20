Austin Asset Management Co Inc Takes $1.03 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,229 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. VMware accounts for about 0.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in VMware by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in VMware by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

VMware Stock Down 0.7 %

VMW stock opened at $141.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $143.91.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

