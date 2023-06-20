Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,826 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 13.1% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $40,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

