Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

