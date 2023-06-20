Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.