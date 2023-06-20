Profit Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,700,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

MKC opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.