Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Decreased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Moderna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,850 shares of company stock worth $61,918,563. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

