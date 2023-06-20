FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCO opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

