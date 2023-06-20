FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 345,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.0581 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

