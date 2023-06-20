The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

Shares of TRV opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

