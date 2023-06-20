FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS ITM opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.06.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

