ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Position Trimmed by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 2.5% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

