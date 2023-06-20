FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up 2.7% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,731,000 after buying an additional 498,869 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 966,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,116,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 836,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,524,000 after purchasing an additional 58,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.