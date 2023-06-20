FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

