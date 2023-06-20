Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $266,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sysco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.25. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

