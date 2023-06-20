Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.78. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $152.88 and a 1 year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several analysts have commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

