Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.2% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

