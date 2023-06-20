Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $2.48 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 2.6% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 20.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $732.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $642.96. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $748.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

