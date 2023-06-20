Lam Group Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE)

Lam Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,821,000.

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Price Performance

AVIE opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

About Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF

The Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund of US companies involved in sectors or industries that tend to outperform during periods of inflation. AVIE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

