Lam Group Inc. Acquires 2,075 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Get Rating) by 162.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $61.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71.

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

