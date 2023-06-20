Lam Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Lam Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 316,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,966,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.53.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

