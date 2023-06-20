Lam Group Inc. Acquires 3,615 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,927.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 98,285 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,197,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $406.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

