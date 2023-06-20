Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,391,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.15.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $218.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.20. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

