Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases 326 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

