WD Rutherford LLC Sells 60 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $294.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.84 and a 200 day moving average of $270.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

