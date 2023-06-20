Gagnon Securities LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $119.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $282.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

