CRA Financial Services LLC Invests $202,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 966,580 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 809,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 667,905 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $161.29 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.94. The firm has a market cap of $361.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

