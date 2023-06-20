Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

NYSE:V opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.83. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.