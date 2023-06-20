180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $458.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $488.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $426.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.