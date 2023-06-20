Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 3,140 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after buying an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

