HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

GOOG opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

