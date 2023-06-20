Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Visa were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Visa by 8.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Visa by 28.5% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 64.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

V stock opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.83.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

