WD Rutherford LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

