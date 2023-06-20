McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,121 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

