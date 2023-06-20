Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 34,799 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Northside Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,176,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,799 shares during the period. TCW Strategic Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 7,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $35,865.70. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,427. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSI stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

