WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 2.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $483.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.