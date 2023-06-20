WD Rutherford LLC Sells 2,955 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 2.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $3,230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,286 shares of company stock worth $30,301,727. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.21 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

