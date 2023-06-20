SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 12.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $49,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
