SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 12.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $49,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.