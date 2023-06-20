McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,433 Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000.

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUAG stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $22.12.

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

